Judge strikes down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion

In the case handled by Gleicher, the 1931 law makes it a crime to perform abortions unless the life of the mother is in danger.

The judge found the law “compels motherhood” and prevents a woman from determining the “shape of her present and future life.”

The law “forces a pregnant woman to forgo her reproductive choices and to instead serve as `an involuntary vessel entitled to no more respect than other forms of collectively owned property,'” Gleicher wrote, quoting constitutional scholar Laurence Tribe.

She suspended the law in May with an injunction. Her latest decision applies to all state and local prosecutors in Michigan. The Republican-controlled House and Senate can appeal the ruling, which came in a lawsuit from Planned Parenthood.

Gleicher acknowledged in July that she has been a regular donor to the organization and gave $1,000 to the campaigns of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel, both Democrats who support abortion rights. But that support wasn't a reason to pass the case to another judge, said Gleicher, who also serves as chief judge on the Michigan Court of Appeals.

In a separate lawsuit, Whitmer has repeatedly asked the state Supreme Court to bypass lower courts and settle the status of the 1931 law. The court hasn't decided whether to intervene.

