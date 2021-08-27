Judge strikes Seattle homelessness measure from ballot

The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington, Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness and the Transit Riders Union sued to block the measure, officially known as Charter Amendment 29. They argued that it is beyond the scope of local initiative power and violates state law on how local governments can address homelessness.

The pro-amendment campaign called the lawsuit “another blatant tactic to preserve and protect the status quo.”

“We are deeply disappointed with today’s ruling by the King County Superior Court denying Seattle voters the opportunity to have their voices heard on the number one issue facing our city," Compassion Seattle said in a statement Friday. "This ruling maintains the status quo, which is obviously not working as evident by the increase in people experiencing homelessness and the encampments taking over our parks and public spaces. While we explore our options, we urge the public not to give up the fight.”

According to the lawsuit, state law gives local legislative bodies — city and county councils — the exclusive authority to develop plans targeting homelessness. Further, it says, the amendment would undermine the city’s binding agreement with King County creating a regional homelessness authority and would unlawfully waive land-use regulations to speed the development of emergency and permanent housing.

Proposed Charter Amendment 29 has received mixed feedback. Seattle’s mayoral candidates were almost evenly split on it in this month’s primary; of the top-two vote-getters who advanced to the general election, former City Council member Bruce Harrel supports it, saying the city must act with more urgency on the issue, while City Council President Lorena González opposes it, calling it an unfunded mandate that could lead to cuts in vital services.

Some homeless nonprofit leaders and advocates have spoken in favor of it, but others have started a campaign called House Our Neighbors to encourage voters to oppose it.