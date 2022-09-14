Judge temporarily blocks Ohio law banning most abortions

The decision means abortions through 20 weeks’ gestation can continue for now, in keeping with state law in place before the ban.

Hamilton County Judge Christian Jenkins’ decision to grant a 14-day restraining order against the law came as part of a lawsuit brought by the ACLU of Ohio on behalf of abortion providers in the state. The clinics argue the law violates protections in the state Constitution guaranteeing individual liberty and equal protection. The suit also says the law is unconstitutionally vague.