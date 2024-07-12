Judge throws out Rudy Giuliani's bankruptcy case, says he flouted process with lack of transparency

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge threw out Rudy Giuliani 's bankruptcy case on Friday, finding that the former New York City mayor had flouted process with a lack of transparency.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane formalized the decision after saying he was leaning toward doing so on Wednesday. Lawyers for Giuliani and his two biggest creditors — two former election workers he was found to have defamed — had agreed that dismissing the case was the best way forward.