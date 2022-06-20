Judge to hear requests to reset trial for 2 in Floyd killing

Other than citing a statute that calls for a speedy trial, state prosecutors gave no additional reason for their request. But Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison previously said that it was unfortunate “for the victims, the witnesses, and community that the opportunity to seek justice has been delayed.”

Plunkett said in his filing, which was made public Monday, that he discussed his request for an additional delay in a teleconference, but the state said it couldn't agree to it. Plunkett wrote that Thao's attorney, Bob Paule, did not object to another postponement.

Plunkett also wrote that there were two in-chambers conferences — on March 9 and on May 27 — in which plea negotiations, trial scheduling, and other matters were discussed. He said he told the court then that he would be unavailable for trial from January through March.

Cahill also presided over last year's trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 22 1/2 years for kneeling on Floyd's neck as the Black man said he couldn't breathe. Chauvin, who is white, has been in prison since that conviction. He also pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights charge.

__

Find AP's full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Combined Shape Caption A new George Perry Floyd Square sign is unveiled in front of hundreds of community members Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Minneapolis. The intersection where Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police officers was renamed in his honor Wednesday, among a series of events to remember a man whose killing forced America to confront racial injustice. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Aaron Lavinsky Credit: Aaron Lavinsky Combined Shape Caption A new George Perry Floyd Square sign is unveiled in front of hundreds of community members Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Minneapolis. The intersection where Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police officers was renamed in his honor Wednesday, among a series of events to remember a man whose killing forced America to confront racial injustice. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Aaron Lavinsky Credit: Aaron Lavinsky

Combined Shape Caption FILE - This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota, June 3, 2020, shows J. Alexander Kueng. Former Minneapolis police officers Kueng and Tou Thao had been due to go on trial next Monday on charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter in the May 2020 death of George Floyd. But Judge Peter Cahill on Monday delayed the trial until Jan. 5. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption FILE - This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota, June 3, 2020, shows J. Alexander Kueng. Former Minneapolis police officers Kueng and Tou Thao had been due to go on trial next Monday on charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter in the May 2020 death of George Floyd. But Judge Peter Cahill on Monday delayed the trial until Jan. 5. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited