Judge to release parts of Georgia special grand jury report

At a hearing on Jan. 24, Willis had argued against the immediate release of the report, saying it could violate the rights of potential defendants and negatively affect the ability to prosecute those who may be charged with crimes.

“We want to make sure that everyone is treated fairly and we think for future defendants to be treated fairly, it is not appropriate at this time to have this report released,” Willis said during the hearing.

A group of news organizations, including The Associated Press, argued in favor of releasing the report immediately in full, saying that public interest in the report is “extraordinary.”

“The discomfort of the prosecuting authority in disclosing court records isn’t enough to make them sealed,” said attorney Tom Clyde, representing the media. “It has to be significant, identifiable evidence that’s going to cause a problem.”