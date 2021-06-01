Judge tosses lawsuit from ex-Marine who was jailed in Iran

Feinberg said the documents raised questions about whether Hekmati had misled the government when he said his primary purpose in traveling to Iran was to visit his ailing grandmother.

Hekmati has never faced criminal charges and has vigorously disputed the espionage suspicions. Lawyers for Hekmati, who was raised in Michigan and served as an infantryman and interpreter in Iraq before being honorably discharged from the Marines in 2005, say any suggestion that he could have been a spy for Iran is impossible to square with the way he was imprisoned and treated there.

The judge's 18-page order did not delve into the specifics of the dispute and instead simply turned on a legal question of jurisdiction.

“Make no mistake, Amir Hekmati is an American hero, and the actions of our Department of Justice in this matter are anathema to everything we hold dear and that Amir and all other members of our armed forces risk their lives for every day.” Gilbert said in a statement. "We will never stop until justice for Amir Hekmati has been achieved.”