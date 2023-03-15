Judge wants plan to protect humpback whales from fishery

U.S. District Court Judge James Donato found inadequate the agency’s reasoning that it didn't have enough money to develop take-reduction plans for all species that need them. The judge said insufficient funds may absolve the government from meeting all deadlines for such plans, but the agency “cannot indefinitely delay” creating them.

Donato ordered the parties back in court next month to discuss the next steps.

Michael Milstein, a spokesperson for the agency, said officials are reviewing the decision and didn't have further comment at this time.

Donato's ruling responds to a lawsuit filed last year by the Center for Biological Diversity, a major environmentalist organization. The complaint said humpback whales can die of starvation or infection when they become entangled in sablefish pot gear.

Fishing lines can wrap around a whale, sometimes anchoring the whale in place, which can drown or severely injure it, the lawsuit said. Whales can also swim away, dragging the gear behind. In such cases, fishing line can dig into the whale's body and drain its energy.

Most of the fishing was concentrated off Astoria and Newport in Oregon and off Fort Bragg and San Francisco in California, the lawsuit said.

Humpback whales live in oceans around the world and often migrate long distances. In the North Pacific, they feed in colder waters during the summer and breed in warmer waters during the winter.

There are two distinct populations of humpback whales in West Coast waters. The Mexico population is classified as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. These whales breed and calve along the Pacific coast of Mexico and feed from California to Alaska's Aleutian Islands.

The Central America population is endangered. These whales breed and calve in waters off Costa Rica, Guatemala and other Central American counties. In the summer, they swim north to feed in waters off California, Oregon Washington and British Columbia.