Judge weighing relevance of Ahmaud Arbery's mental health

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley planned to revisit defense attorneys' push for permission to show the trial jury evidence involving Arbery's mental health. They argue that mental illness could have played a role in the Feb. 23, 2020, slaying. Prosecutors are objecting, saying it's a ploy by defense lawyers to make a case that Arbery's death was his own fault.

During the pretrial hearing's first day Wednesday, the judge opted against hearing testimony regarding Arbery's mental health. He said he wanted to weigh the issue before allowing the slain man's private medical information to be discussed in open court.