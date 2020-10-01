Judge's order leaves many visa lottery winners out of luck

The United States makes available up to 55,000 visas a year for immigrants whose nationalities are underrepresented in the U.S. population.

The winners are randomly chosen from a pool of about 14 million applicants to be given green cards that would let them live permanently in the United States.

But the winners must be vetted and have the visas in hand by Sept. 30 of the year they were chosen or they lose out.

This year, the State Department had issued little more than 12,000 visas for the 2020 lottery when President Donald Trump in April extended a freeze on many green cards issued outside the United States to the end of the year, including the lottery’s visas.

On Sept. 4, Mehta ordered the State Department to resume issuing the visas ahead of the Sept. 30 deadline, partially reversing the freeze.

On Wednesday, the judge ordered the State Department to put on hold 9,095 winning visa lottery numbers past the deadline so they can be processed pending a final judgement.

Rafael Urena, who is representing more than 1,000 visa lottery winners, said the order sends a lifeline to the group.

“The Diversity Visa program has been the United States' beacon of hope to the world for 30 years," he said. “To see it unlawfully dismantled by the Trump administration was a tragedy. Today’s order gives hope to many of the plaintiffs that the American dream continues."

U.S. Department of Justice lawyer Thomas York did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press requesting comment about Wednesday's order.

The administration said it halted the issuance of green cards to free up jobs in the coronavirus-wrecked economy — a reason the president has used to achieve many of the cuts to legal immigration that eluded him before the pandemic. The freeze also applies to people seeking temporary work visas at high-tech companies, summer camps and multinational corporations.

Trump has long sought to scrap the diversity visa lottery, saying it brings “the worst of the worst.”

Mehta, who was appointed by President Barack Obama, made clear in his Sept. 4 ruling that he disagreed with Trump’s characterizations.

“Diversity visa lottery winners are people who have come to this nation, like millions before, to seek a better life for themselves and their families, and to pursue the American Dream,” he wrote. “They do not deserve to be caricatured as common criminals, or to be used as a political wedge issue.”

The U.S. government runs the program, and citizens of qualifying countries are the ones who decide to bid for the visas. Foreign governments do not choose who applies or ultimately receives a visa.

Applicants must have graduated from high school or have two years of experience in a selection of fields identified by the U.S. Labor Department. The winners cannot have a criminal record, and they must have a U.S. sponsor willing and able to support them until they get established. More than 80,000 applicants were named winners, so they had to race against each other to get the visas made available.

_____

Associated Press reporter Elliot Spagat contributed to this report.