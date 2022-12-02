Julia Reichert, Oscar-winning documentarian, dies at 76

She died Thursday night in Ohio from cancer, her family said Friday through a representative. She was diagnosed with stage four urothelial cancer in April 2018.

Often called the “godmother of American independent documentaries,” Reichart told the stories of ordinary Americans, from autoworkers dealing with both plant closures (2009's “The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant”) and foreign investors (2019's “American Factory”), to members of the American Communist Party (1983's “Seeing Red”) to female labor activists in the 1930s (1976's “Union Maids”).