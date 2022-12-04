Julianne Sitch 1st woman to coach men’s soccer to NCAA title

Chicago defeated Williams College 2-0 on Saturday for the Maroons' first NCAA men’s soccer title in program history. The title capped an undefeated season (22-0-1) and set a school record for wins in Sitch's first year as head coach.

Robbie Pino scored a shot from 28 yards out in the 66th minute and Ryan Yetishefsky added a late goal for the Maroons.