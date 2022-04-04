June Brown, 'EastEnders' icon Dot Cotton, dies at 95

Storylines over the years charted Dot’s tribulations at the hands of her wayward son “Nasty Nick" Cotton, who once plotted to kill her to steal her bingo winnings. One memorable plot strand saw Cotton struggle with her faith after a terminally ill friend asked for help to end her life.

“EastEnders” became a British institution — Queen Elizabeth II even visited the set in 2001 — and Brown was one of its longest-serving stars. Apart from a break between 1993 and 1997, she remained on the program until 2020, receiving a lifetime achievement honor at the 2005 British Soap Awards for the role.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said Britain had “lost a true national treasure.”

The show’s producers said ”a very bright light has gone out at ‘EastEnders’ today, but we shall all be raising a sweet sherry in June’s memory."

“Rest in peace, our dearest June. You will never be forgotten.”