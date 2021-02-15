Jurgen Klopp ready to turn Liverpool's season around

“I can split things, I can switch off, one thing and the other thing, I don’t carry things around,” he added. “Of course we are influenced by things that happen around but nobody has to worry about me or whatever. I might not look (fine), because the weather is not cool, the beard gets more and more gray, I don’t sleep a lot, my eyes look like this, but I am full of energy.”

Addressing Liverpool’s poor form, which has seen the team lose three straight league games for the first time since he joined in 2015, Klopp said it was an “interesting challenge.”

“Nobody wrote a book about it, about how you come into a situation like this and how you solve it, but we will sort it,” he said. “Please, everyone, we will sort it. It could be tricky, but we will sort it by playing football, sort it by sticking even more together, sort it by fighting with all we have. Sort it by learning more than you can learn in each season.”

