Juror removed at Alex Murdaugh trial as deliberations loom

The judge said he initially was told the juror spoke to two people and state agents interviewed those people. Then, the judge brought the people into his chambers and they waffled on what they initially said.

Still, Newman told the juror he had no choice.

“Intentionally or unintentionally, you’ve had some discussions with some folks not on the jury, which is going to require me to remove you,” Newman said.

Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian said he didn't disagree with Newman's decision but thinks having two State Law Enforcement Division agents tied to the case — one who testified and a second involved in the investigation — interview the people the juror talked to was "a continuum of a calamity of errors" that included how badly the defense thinks the murder probe has been handled.

Newman also indicated he wasn't happy with how state agents handled the juror matter.

Newman's exchange with the juror Thursday was pleasant. He asked her if she needed the bailiff to get any of her things from the jury room. She said she had her purse and a dozen eggs that a fellow juror brought for each juror from his farm.

“We get a lot of interesting things, but now a dozen eggs," Newman said.

Find more AP coverage of the case: https://apnews.com/hub/alex-murdaugh

Credit: AP Credit: AP

