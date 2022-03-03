Jurors weigh fate of officer fired after Breonna Taylor raid

“He was never in the doorway,” Whaley told jurors in her closing argument. “His wanton conduct could have multiplied one tragic death, Breonna Taylor, his wanton conduct could have multiplied her death by three, easily.”

Whaley sought to raise doubts about what Hankison could have seen through a side glass door and window that were covered with blinds. She also reminded the jury that none of the other officers who testified recalled him being in the doorway before the gunfire began. All the shells from his weapon were found in the parking lot, among a row of cars.

Defense attorney Stewart Mathews said Hankison thought he was doing the right thing in what he thought was a gun battle, and that he's not a criminal who belongs in prison.

“He did what he thought he had to do in that instant. This all happened in such a short span,” Mathews said.

Hankison's defense centered on his perception that his fellow officers were taking hostile gunfire during the chaotic moments that followed the first shot. A 20-year veteran K9 officer assigned to handle a drug-sniffing dog during the raid, he said he was positioned behind the officer with the battering ram, and could see the shadowy silhouette of a person “in a shooting stance” with what looked like an AR-15 rifle as Taylor's door swung open.

No long gun was found — only the handgun of Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker, who told Louisville Police investigators he thought intruders were breaking in. Investigators determined Walker fired the shot that passed through the leg of Sgt. John Mattingly, who along with officer Myles Cosgrove, returned fire. A total of 32 rounds were fired by police. Walker wasn't hit.

The killing of Taylor loomed over the trial, though prosecutors insisted in opening statements that this case wasn’t about her death or the police decisions that led to the March 13, 2020, raid. Jurors were shown a single image of her body, barely discernible at the end of the hallway.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician who had been settling down for bed when officers broke through her door, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Kentucky Attorney General David Cameron 's prosecutors asked a grand jury to indict Hankison on charges of endangering Taylor's neighbors, but declined to seek charges against any officers involved in Taylor's death. Protesters who had walked the streets for months were outraged.

Taylor's name, along with George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery — Black men who died in encounters with police and white pursuers — became rallying cries during racial justice protests seen around the world in 2020.

The jury of 10 men and five women was selected after several days of questioning from a pool expanded to about 250 people. Before deliberations, the jury was reduced to 8 men and 4 women. The judge declined to release details about their race or ethnicity.

Caption Former Louisville Police Officer Brett Hankison discusses the muzzle flashes that he saw coming from the apartment as he is questioned by the prosecution in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool) Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Caption Defense attorney Stewart Mathews gives his closing arguments to the jury in the trial of Brett Hankison, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. Hankison is currently on trial, charged with wanton endangerment for shooting through Breonna Taylor's apartment into the home of her neighbors during botched police raid that killed Taylor. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool) Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Caption Assistant Kentucky Attorney General Barbara Maines Whaley gives her closing arguments to the jury in the trial of Brett Hankison, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. Hankison is currently on trial, charged with wanton endangerment for shooting through Breonna Taylor's apartment into the home of her neighbors during botched police raid that killed Taylor. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool) Credit: Timothy D. Easley