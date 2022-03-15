Jury awards $100M-plus to victims of Seattle crane collapse

The families of the ironworkers who died, Travis Corbet, 33, and Andrew Yoder, 31, have filed separate lawsuits.

Investigators found that some of the companies involved had cut corners by failing to review the crane's disassembly instructions and prematurely removed large pins securing sections of the crane's mast, a procedure that was commonly done in the industry to save time.

The jury said three companies — Omega Morgan, Northwest Tower Crane Service and Morrow Equipment Co. — had caused $150 million in damages. However, Morrow — assigned 25% of the blame by the jury — was not involved in the trial and does not have to pay as a result of the verdict; lawyers for the victims said separate claims are being pursued against that company.

Northwest Tower Crane, which supplied the crew of iron workers, and Omega Morgan which supplied a large mobile crane used to disassemble the tower crane, were held responsible for 75 percent of the damages. The companies did not immediately respond to messages sent after business hours Monday.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs credited Northwest Tower Crane and Morrow for acknowledging some responsibility and changing practices in response to the tragedy. Omega Morgan consistently denied it was to blame, which forced the case to go to trial rather than settle, they said.

“You had Northwest Tower Crane pulling too many pins too fast, creating an opportunity for disaster,” said Todd Gardner, an attorney for Wong's family. “You had Omega Morgan deciding they were going to continue to work despite the winds. ... Had either of them done their job, this wouldn't have happened.”

Wong’s family is entitled to $54 million, Justad’s to $39 million under the verdict. Cadelena and Edriss will each receive $9 million.