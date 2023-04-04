Jury awards $3.2 million to ex-Tesla worker for racial abuse

Tesla lawyers did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

If the motion for a mistrial is rejected, Organ told the AP he will file an appeal of the latest verdict that will also raise legal questions about Orrick's decision to slash the damages awarded by the jury in the first trial.

The case, which dates back to 2017, centers on allegations that Tesla didn't take action to stop a racist culture at its Fremont, California, factory, located about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southeast from San Francisco. Diaz, 53, alleged he was called the “n-word” more than 30 times, shown racist cartoons and told to “go back to Africa” during his roughly nine-month tenure at Tesla that ended in 2016.

The same Tesla plant, where the company has manufactured tens of thousands of cars, is in the crosshairs of a wide-ranging racial discrimination case brought last year by California regulators. The lawsuit field by the California Civil Rights Department (formerly known as California Department of Fair Employment and Housing) alleges Tesla turned "a blind eye" to rampant abuses that included likening Black employees to slaves and monkeys.

Tesla has adamantly denied the allegations made in state court and lashed back by accusing the agency of abusing its authority.

Musk, Tesla's CEO and largest shareholder, moved the company's headquarters from Silicon Valley to Austin, Texas, in 2021, partly because of tensions with various California agencies over the practices at the Fremont factory. Despite the strife, Musk, with California Gov. Gavin Newsom by his side, in February announced that an office complex in Palo Alto, California, will be Tesla's engineering hub.