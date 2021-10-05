Jury awards $6.3M to Shannen Doherty in State Farm fire suit

“We thank the members of the jury for their thoughtful consideration of Shannen’s case,” Doherty's attorney Devin McRae said in a statement. “We are happy they saw the case the way we do. This should send a message to State Farm and other institutions that they should not forget they are dealing with human beings.”

Doherty, the 50-year-old former star of "Beverly Hills, 90210," "Charmed" and "Heathers" revealed in February 2020 that the breast cancer she had been diagnosed with in 2015 had recurred and progressed to stage 4.