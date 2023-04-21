Jury awards $96M in crash that killed baseball star and dad

“Baseball was such an integral part of the family's life,” he said. “The family was looking forward to continuing to observe and enjoy his baseball career.”

In a statement, Challenger Motor Freight, which is based in Ontario, Canada, noted the “seriousness of the tragic accident” and offered condolences. But an appeal is planned.

“We believe the verdict to be highly excessive for a number of reasons, and any appeal will detail those,” attorney Brian Del Gatto said.

Zach Attianese graduated from Old Bridge High School. After the fatal crash, his baseball coach there said his No. 49 jersey would never be worn again.

Florida State coach Mike Martin, who retired in 2019, described Attianase as a “wonderful young man” with a “bright future that was sadly stripped away.”

___

