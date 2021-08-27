Jury deciding fate of Colorado deputies in detox van death

He died after spending 27 days in a coma, Senior Deputy District Attorney Christian Gardner-Wood said. An autopsy found that Shankling died of suffocation because of his positioning, with alcohol and amphetamine as contributing factors.

In closing arguments, the prosecution told jurors that O'Brien and Lunn acted recklessly and disregarded their training on positional asphyxia. The men's lawyer, Carrie Slinkard, argued that the former deputies, who were working an extra shift at the time, were not very familiar with the van.

The sheriff's office was in charge of taking people to detox that weekend because students had just returned to the University of Colorado and city and university police wanted to keep their officers on patrol instead, she told jurors during opening statements.

Slinkard replayed audio from when Shankling was found unconscious by the deputies.

“Based on the audio we heard, no one would disagree that they were concerned. It was a tragedy, but a genuine accident,” she said.