dayton-daily-news logo
X

Jury deliberations in Ahmaud Arbery death continue a 2nd day

Defendant Travis McMichael looks on during his trial with William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael, all charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)
Caption
Defendant Travis McMichael looks on during his trial with William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael, all charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Octavio Jones

Credit: Octavio Jones

Nation & World
By RUSS BYNUM, Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago
The jury is deliberating for a second day in the trial of three white men charged with the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in coastal Georgia

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Jury deliberations resumed for a second day Wednesday in the trial of the three white men charged with chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery after the 25-year-old Black man was spotted running in their coastal Georgia neighborhood.

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley called the jurors into the courtroom briefly Wednesday morning and instructed them to continue weighing the charges in the murder trial of father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan.

The disproportionately white jury received the case around midday Tuesday and spent about six hours deliberating before adjourning without a verdict.

The McMichaels told police they suspected Arbery was a fleeing burglar when they armed themselves and jumped in a pickup truck to chase him on Feb. 23, 2020. Bryan joined the pursuit when they passed his house and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery at close range with a shotgun as Arbery threw punches and grabbed for the weapon.

Arbery's killing became part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice after the graphic video of his death leaked online two months later and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case, quickly arresting the three men. Each of them is charged with murder and other crimes.

Defense attorneys contend the McMichaels were attempting a legal citizen’s arrest when they set off after Arbery, seeking to detain and question him as a suspected burglar after he was seen running from a nearby home under construction.

Travis McMichael testified that he shot Arbery in self-defense, saying the running man turned and attacked with his fists while running past the idling truck where Travis McMichael stood with his shotgun.

Prosecutors said there was no evidence Arbery had committed crimes in the defendants’ neighborhood. He had enrolled at a technical college and was preparing at the time to study to become an electrician like his uncles.

Defense attorney Franklin Hogue looks at defendant Travis McMichael during the trial of William "Roddie" Bryan, McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael, all charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)
Caption
Defense attorney Franklin Hogue looks at defendant Travis McMichael during the trial of William "Roddie" Bryan, McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael, all charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Octavio Jones

Credit: Octavio Jones

Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski looks on during the trial of William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael, all charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)
Caption
Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski looks on during the trial of William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael, all charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Octavio Jones

Credit: Octavio Jones

Defense attorney Franklin Hogue reacts during the trial of William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael, all charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)
Caption
Defense attorney Franklin Hogue reacts during the trial of William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael, all charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Octavio Jones

Credit: Octavio Jones

Judge Timothy Walmsley reads and explains the charges to the jury during the trial of William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael, all charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)
Caption
Judge Timothy Walmsley reads and explains the charges to the jury during the trial of William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael, all charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Octavio Jones

Credit: Octavio Jones

Judge Timothy Walmsley reads and explains the charges to the jury during the trial of William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael, all charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)
Caption
Judge Timothy Walmsley reads and explains the charges to the jury during the trial of William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael, all charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Octavio Jones

Credit: Octavio Jones

Defendant Travis McMichael looks on during his trial with William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael, all charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)
Caption
Defendant Travis McMichael looks on during his trial with William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael, all charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Octavio Jones

Credit: Octavio Jones

Defendant Travis McMichael looks on during his trial with William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael, all charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)
Caption
Defendant Travis McMichael looks on during his trial with William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael, all charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Octavio Jones

Credit: Octavio Jones

Rabbi Rachael Bregman, of Temple Beth Tefilloh in Brunswick, Ga. prays with Wanda Cooper-Jones, Ahmaud Arbery's mother, as she arrives at the Glynn County Courthouse where three men are being tried on murder and other charges in the death of her son, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News via AP)
Caption
Rabbi Rachael Bregman, of Temple Beth Tefilloh in Brunswick, Ga. prays with Wanda Cooper-Jones, Ahmaud Arbery's mother, as she arrives at the Glynn County Courthouse where three men are being tried on murder and other charges in the death of her son, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News via AP)

Credit: Terry Dickson

Credit: Terry Dickson

Rabbi Rachael Bregman, left, of Temple Beth Tefilloh in Brunswick, Ga. prays with Wanda Cooper-Jones, Ahmaud Arbery's mother, as she arrives at the Glynn County Courthouse where three men are being tried on murder and other charges in the death of her son, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News via AP)
Caption
Rabbi Rachael Bregman, left, of Temple Beth Tefilloh in Brunswick, Ga. prays with Wanda Cooper-Jones, Ahmaud Arbery's mother, as she arrives at the Glynn County Courthouse where three men are being tried on murder and other charges in the death of her son, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News via AP)

Credit: Terry Dickson

Credit: Terry Dickson

In Other News
1
US GDP slowed sharply in Q3 but big rebound expected in Q4
2
Putin tests experimental nasal vaccine against COVID-19
3
Wall Street opens lower; Gap, Nordstrom sink on weak results
4
German parties reach deal for government to end Merkel era
5
Biden nominates Young as budget director, Coloretti deputy
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top