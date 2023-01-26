Jury deliberations in NYC bike path killings hit early snag

Saipov, who moved to the United States in 2010 from Uzbekistan and lived in Ohio and Florida before joining family in Paterson, New Jersey, has been in a federal jail since the attack.

The attack ended after the truck plowed through two poles and into a small school bus. Saipov was shot in the lower torso and injured by a police officer. Prosecutors said it spoiled his plan to proceed to the Brooklyn Bridge and kill as many people as possible.

After reading the jury note aloud, U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick sent the panel home for the day. He told lawyers they could discuss how to respond on Thursday morning.

“This is a complication,” the judge said.

The jurors' note had three components. In the first, they asked if defense lawyers were contending that Saipov committed the attacks but was simply charged with the wrong crime.

Then they asked a hypothetical, wondering if Saipov would face the same charges if he had gone abroad and gotten an identification card from the Islamic State group before killing the cyclists.

Finally they asked, “If we find he did not do it for ISIS membership, and therefore is not guilty, will he be retried with different charges?”

