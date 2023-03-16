Jury deliberations to resume Monday in XXXTentacion killing

The seven women and five men had asked Circuit Judge Michael Usan if they could have Friday off to take care of personal appointments, and the judge granted the request. Earlier Thursday, jurors had asked to view the defendants’ social media accounts, as well as GPS data or maps to calculate distance between points mentioned in the case. The judge denied those requests, saying the verdict must be based on evidence presented during the trial.

Michael Boatwright, 28 and the accused shooter; Dedrick Williams, 26 and the accused ringleader and getaway driver; and Trayvon Newsome, 24 and the alleged second gunman, are charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery. They face mandatory life sentences if convicted. Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty.