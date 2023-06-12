Jury finds electric utility PacifiCorp liable in devastating Oregon wildfires

The seven-week trial in Multnomah County Circuit Court wrapped with closing arguments Wednesday, Oregon Public Radio reported.

Plaintiffs allege PacifiCorp was negligent when it didn’t shut off its power lines despite extreme wind warnings over the holiday weekend.

“They have no real response to any of this,” plaintiffs’ attorney Cody Berne said during closing statements. “(PacifiCorp) started the fires. They destroyed the evidence. And now they have come before you and are asking not to be held accountable.”

Jurors in the Multnomah County trial were to determine PacifiCorp’s responsibility, if any, in four of those blazes: the Santiam Canyon fires east of Salem; the Echo Mountain Complex near Lincoln City; the South Obenchain fire near Eagle Point; and the Two Four Two fire near the southwest Oregon town of Chiloquin.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs said utility executives kept the power on even as the company’s line workers took calls about damaged electrical equipment. The same executives, attorneys said, took no responsibility at the trial, saying it was front-line workers who make de-energization decisions, the news outlet reported.

Berne cited a deposition from the utility’s systems operator as an example of the company’s negligence. The operator, Dave Trammell, said no PacifiCorp supervisors worked the night shift when the fires exploded on Labor Day 2020.

“That’s leadership at PacifiCorp: people at the top passing the buck,” Berne said.

In his closing arguments, PacifiCorp lawyer Douglas Dixon detailed “alleged power line fires” in Santiam Canyon, where more than half the class members live, saying they could not have spread to plaintiff’s homes. Plus, PacifiCorp does not have equipment in some areas where they have been accused of causing damage, he said.

In areas where the cause of the fires was not clear, PacifiCorp attorneys and experts often claimed the Beachie Creek Fire was to blame. It started weeks before Labor Day and eventually burned through Santiam Canyon.

The fires were unprecedented, the result of climate change and were an act of God, lawyers for the utility said.

Nicholas Rosinia, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, asked jurors in closing statements not to be swayed by claims that climate change was to blame. He said without a spark from electrical lines, many of the fires would not have started.

“You have the ability, through your verdict, to tell the survivors of (PacifiCorp’s) fires that they matter, that somebody has heard what happened, understood what happened,” Rosinia told jurors.

