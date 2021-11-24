Jury in Ahmaud Arbery death set for 2nd day of deliberations

Defense attorneys contend the McMichaels were attempting a legal citizen’s arrest when they set off after Arbery, seeking to detain and question him as a suspected burglar after he was seen running from a nearby home under construction.

Travis McMichael testified that he shot Arbery in self-defense, saying the running man turned and attacked with his fists while running past the idling truck where Travis McMichael stood with his shotgun.

Prosecutors said there was no evidence Arbery had committed crimes in the defendants’ neighborhood. He had enrolled at a technical college and was preparing at the time to study to become an electrician like his uncles.

Caption Defense attorney Franklin Hogue looks at defendant Travis McMichael during the trial of William "Roddie" Bryan, McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael, all charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Octavio Jones Credit: Octavio Jones

Caption Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski looks on during the trial of William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael, all charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Octavio Jones Credit: Octavio Jones

Caption Defense attorney Franklin Hogue reacts during the trial of William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael, all charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Octavio Jones Credit: Octavio Jones

Caption Judge Timothy Walmsley reads and explains the charges to the jury during the trial of William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael, all charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Octavio Jones Credit: Octavio Jones

Caption Defendant Travis McMichael looks on during his trial with William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael, all charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Octavio Jones Credit: Octavio Jones

Caption Rabbi Rachael Bregman, of Temple Beth Tefilloh in Brunswick, Ga. prays with Wanda Cooper-Jones, Ahmaud Arbery's mother, as she arrives at the Glynn County Courthouse where three men are being tried on murder and other charges in the death of her son, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News via AP) Credit: Terry Dickson Credit: Terry Dickson