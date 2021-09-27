dayton-daily-news logo
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial

Prosecutors against R. Kelly arrive at the Brooklyn Federal Court House on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in New York. A New York City jury resumed deliberations on Monday at the sex trafficking trial of R&B star R. Kelly. Jurors began the day by sending the judge a note asking for transcripts of testimony by two former Kelly employees and for a legal clarification. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
Prosecutors against R. Kelly arrive at the Brooklyn Federal Court House on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in New York. A New York City jury resumed deliberations on Monday at the sex trafficking trial of R&B star R. Kelly. Jurors began the day by sending the judge a note asking for transcripts of testimony by two former Kelly employees and for a legal clarification. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

By TOM HAYS, Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago
R. Kelly has been convicted in a sex trafficking trial after several accusers testified in lurid detail how he subjected them to perverse and sadistic whims when they were underage

NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly, the R&B superstar known for his anthem “I Believe I Can Fly,” was convicted Monday in a sex trafficking trial after decades of avoiding criminal responsibility for numerous allegations of misconduct with young women and children.

A jury of seven men and five women found Kelly guilty of racketeering on their second day of deliberations.

The charges were based on an argument that the entourage of managers and aides who helped the singer meet girls — and keep them obedient and quiet — amounted to a criminal enterprise.

Several accusers testified in lurid detail during the trial, alleging that Kelly subjected them to perverse and sadistic whims when they were underage.

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors in R&B superstar R. Kelly’s sex trafficking trial in New York say they have reached a verdict on Monday afternoon.

The judge has summoned the parties to a courtroom in Brooklyn for the verdict to be read.

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City jury resumed deliberations on Monday at the sex trafficking trial of R&B star R. Kelly.

Jurors began the day by sending the judge a note asking for transcripts of testimony by two former Kelly employees and for a legal clarification.

Deliberations first began on Friday at federal court in Brooklyn before the panel of seven men and five women took the weekend off.

The 54-year-old Kelly, perhaps best known for the 1996 smash hit "I Believe I Can Fly, " has pleaded not guilty to racketeering charges accusing him of sexually abusing women, girls and boys for more than two decades.

He is also charged with multiple violations of the Mann Act, which makes it illegal to transport anyone across state lines “for any immoral purpose.”

CORRECTS SPELLING OF DEVERAUX - Attorney Deveraux Cannick, representing R&B star R. Kelly, center, arrives at Brooklyn Federal Court House on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in New York. The jury resumed deliberations on Monday at the sex trafficking trial of Kelly. The 54-year-old singer of the smash hit “I Believe I Can Fly” has denied any wrongdoing. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
CORRECTS SPELLING OF DEVERAUX - Attorney Deveraux Cannick, representing R&B star R. Kelly, center, arrives at Brooklyn Federal Court House on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in New York. The jury resumed deliberations on Monday at the sex trafficking trial of Kelly. The 54-year-old singer of the smash hit “I Believe I Can Fly” has denied any wrongdoing. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

