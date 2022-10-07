Jury resumes deliberations in Alex Jones' Sandy Hook trial

Jones testified in the trial, saying he was "done saying I'm sorry" for calling the school shooting a hoax. His lawyers have argued that he's not responsible for the deeds of anyone who tormented the victims' families, and that they are overstating how much harm the conspiracy theory caused them.

Outside court, Jones has bashed the trial as a “kangaroo court” that aims to stomp on his free speech rights and put him out of business.

In a similar trial in Texas in August, a jury ordered Jones to pay nearly $50 million in damages to the parents of one of the children killed in the shooting, because of the hoax lies.

Credit: H John Voorhees III Credit: H John Voorhees III

