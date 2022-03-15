Hamburger icon
Trial begins for Arkansas deputy in teen's fatal shooting

Arkansas State Troopers escort former Lonoke County sheriff's deputy, Michael Davis, center, into the Cabot Readiness Center in Cabot, Ark., on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. A jury was seated Tuesday in the trial of Davis, a former Arkansas deputy charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting a white teenager during a traffic stop, a case that has drawn the attention of national civil rights activists. (Thomas Metthe/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

Credit: Thomas Metthe

Arkansas State Troopers escort former Lonoke County sheriff's deputy, Michael Davis, center, into the Cabot Readiness Center in Cabot, Ark., on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. A jury was seated Tuesday in the trial of Davis, a former Arkansas deputy charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting a white teenager during a traffic stop, a case that has drawn the attention of national civil rights activists. (Thomas Metthe/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

Body camera footage of the moments after an Arkansas deputy fatally shot a white teenager during a traffic stop have been shown publicly for the first time as the deputy’s manslaughter trial began

CABOT, Ark. (AP) — The body camera footage of the moments after an Arkansas deputy fatally shot a white teenager during a traffic stop were shown publicly for the first time Tuesday as the deputy's manslaughter trial began.

Michael Davis, a former sergeant with the Lonoke County sheriff's office, faces between three and 10 years in prison if he's convicted in the shooting of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain. Davis, who is white, has pleaded not guilty. Brittain's killing has drawn the attention of national civil rights leaders and activists.

Opening statements and testimony began Tuesday shortly after a jury of nine women and three men was seated for Davis' trial.

Davis shot Brittain during a June 23 traffic stop outside an auto repair shop along Arkansas Highway 89 south of Cabot, a city of about 26,000 people roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Tuesday that the body camera footage showed Brittain's body being turned over, which caused multiple family members of the teen to leave the courtroom. The newspaper reported Davis can be heard saying that the teen jumped out of his truck and grabbed an oil can.

The video ended with Davis sitting alone in a police vehicle and audibly crying, the newspaper reported.

Davis was fired by Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley in July for not turning on his body camera until after the shooting occurred. Staley said there’s no footage from the shooting, only the aftermath.

Davis told investigators he shot Brittain once in the neck after the teen reached into the back of his truck and did not comply with his commands to show his hands, according to the arrest affidavit. Brittain was holding a container — which his family members have said held antifreeze — and no evidence of firearms were found in or near the truck, the affidavit said.

A passenger with Brittain said he and the teen had been working on the transmission for Brittain’s truck. The passenger told investigators he never heard Davis tell the teen to show his hands.

Brittain was eulogized last year by the Rev. Al Sharpton and two attorneys who represented George Floyd's family. They said the teen's death highlighted the need for interracial support for changes in policing. Brittain's family and friends have regularly demonstrated outside the Lonoke County sheriff's office, demanding more details on the shooting.

Floyd died in May 2020 when a white Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin the handcuffed Black man’s neck to the ground. His death sparked nationwide protests over policing and racial inequality.

Attorney Ben Crump stands next to Hunter Brittain's casket at the Beebe High School Auditorium before his memorial service in Beebe, Ark., July 6, 2021. Jury selection was set to begin Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in the trial of a former Arkansas deputy charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting a white teenager during a traffic stop, a case that has drawn the attention of national civil rights activists. Michael Davis, a former sergeant with the Lonoke County sheriff's office, faces between three and 10 years in prison if he's convicted in the shooting of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain. Davis, who is white, has pleaded not guilty. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo, File)

Attorney Ben Crump stands next to Hunter Brittain's casket at the Beebe High School Auditorium before his memorial service in Beebe, Ark., July 6, 2021. Jury selection was set to begin Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in the trial of a former Arkansas deputy charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting a white teenager during a traffic stop, a case that has drawn the attention of national civil rights activists. Michael Davis, a former sergeant with the Lonoke County sheriff's office, faces between three and 10 years in prison if he's convicted in the shooting of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain. Davis, who is white, has pleaded not guilty. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo, File)

Attorney Ben Crump stands next to Hunter Brittain's casket at the Beebe High School Auditorium before his memorial service in Beebe, Ark., July 6, 2021. Jury selection was set to begin Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in the trial of a former Arkansas deputy charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting a white teenager during a traffic stop, a case that has drawn the attention of national civil rights activists. Michael Davis, a former sergeant with the Lonoke County sheriff's office, faces between three and 10 years in prison if he's convicted in the shooting of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain. Davis, who is white, has pleaded not guilty. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo, File)

Attorney Devon Jacob Jacob, left, talks with family members of Hunter Brittain outside the Cabot Readiness Center in Cabot, Ark., on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. A jury was seated Tuesday in the trial of Michael Davis, a former Arkansas deputy charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting of Brittain, a white teenager during a traffic stop, a case that has drawn the attention of national civil rights activists. (Thomas Metthe/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

Attorney Devon Jacob Jacob, left, talks with family members of Hunter Brittain outside the Cabot Readiness Center in Cabot, Ark., on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. A jury was seated Tuesday in the trial of Michael Davis, a former Arkansas deputy charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting of Brittain, a white teenager during a traffic stop, a case that has drawn the attention of national civil rights activists. (Thomas Metthe/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

Attorney Devon Jacob Jacob, left, talks with family members of Hunter Brittain outside the Cabot Readiness Center in Cabot, Ark., on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. A jury was seated Tuesday in the trial of Michael Davis, a former Arkansas deputy charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting of Brittain, a white teenager during a traffic stop, a case that has drawn the attention of national civil rights activists. (Thomas Metthe/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

Attorney Robert Newcomb, who represents former Lonoke County sheriff's deputy Michael Davis, makes his way into the Cabot Readiness Center in Cabot, Ark., on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. A jury was seated Tuesday in the trial of Davis, a former Arkansas deputy charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting a white teenager during a traffic stop, a case that has drawn the attention of national civil rights activists. (Thomas Metthe/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

Attorney Robert Newcomb, who represents former Lonoke County sheriff's deputy Michael Davis, makes his way into the Cabot Readiness Center in Cabot, Ark., on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. A jury was seated Tuesday in the trial of Davis, a former Arkansas deputy charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting a white teenager during a traffic stop, a case that has drawn the attention of national civil rights activists. (Thomas Metthe/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

Attorney Robert Newcomb, who represents former Lonoke County sheriff's deputy Michael Davis, makes his way into the Cabot Readiness Center in Cabot, Ark., on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. A jury was seated Tuesday in the trial of Davis, a former Arkansas deputy charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting a white teenager during a traffic stop, a case that has drawn the attention of national civil rights activists. (Thomas Metthe/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

