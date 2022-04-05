Jury selection resumes for ex-officer's Capitol riot trial

Robertson and Fracker both served as police officers in Rocky Mount. The town, which is about 25 miles south of Roanoke and has roughly 5,000 residents, fired both of them after their arrests.

Robertson and Fracker drove with a neighbor to Washington on the morning of Jan. 6. Robertson brought three gas masks for them to use, according to prosecutors. After listening to speeches near the Washington Monument, Fracker, Robertson and the neighbor walked toward the Capitol, donned the gas masks and joined the growing mob, prosecutors said. Robertson used a large wooden stick to impede police officers who were trying to hold off the mob, according to prosecutors.

Defense attorney Mark Rollins has said Robertson was inside the Capitol for only 10 minutes and didn’t assault anybody or break anything.

Robertson has been jailed since U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled in July that he violated the terms of his pretrial release by possessing firearms.

Robertson’s trial will be the first for somebody accused of entering the Capitol building during the riot.

On March 8, a jury decided the first Capitol riot trial by convicting a Texas man, Guy Reffitt, of storming the Capitol with a holstered handgun. In the second trial, a judge who heard testimony without a jury convicted New Mexico county official Couy Griffin of illegally entering restricted U.S. Capitol grounds but acquitted him of engaging in disorderly conduct.

Reffitt and Griffin entered restricted areas outside the Capitol but not the building itself.