Jury sides with Constellation in Corona hard seltzer case

Anheuser-Busch InBev and its Mexican subsidiary, Grupo Modelo, sued Constellation in 2021, seeking to force it to halt sales of Corona Hard Seltzer and Modelo Ranch Water, a spiked sparkling beverage.

Constellation has been licensed to sell Corona and Modelo beers in the U.S. since 2013 under an agreement reached with antitrust regulators after AB InBev acquired Grupo Modelo. Under the agreement, “beer” is defined as “ale, porter, stout, malt beverages and any other versions or combinations of the foregoing, including nonalcoholic versions.”