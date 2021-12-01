Jury takes shape for Potter trial in Daunte Wright's death

A man chosen for the jury said in his questionnaire that he had “somewhat negative” impressions of both Potter and Wright. Asked why about Wright, he said, “I don’t condone fleeing from a police officer.” About Potter, he said, “When training fellow officers your actions should be more thought out.”

Nine jurors have been seated, with opening statements scheduled for next Wednesday. Fourteen jurors will be chosen, including two alternates.

Attorneys and Judge Regina Chu have probed potential jurors this week for what they knew about Wright's death and about their views of protests against police brutality that were frequent occurrences in Minneapolis even before George Floyd's death.

The process moved quickly Wednesday, though a handful of potential jurors were dismissed by the judge or through the limited challenges available to each side. Prosecutor Matthew Frank used the second of the state’s three peremptory challenges to strike a man who said he was a hunter, gun owner and Fox News viewer, and that he hasn't seen any evidence that police treat white and Black people differently.

On Tuesday — the first day of jury selection — an attorney for Potter said jurors would hear directly from the former officer, who resigned two days after she shot and killed Wright. Body-camera video recorded the shooting, with Potter heard saying, "Taser, Taser Taser" before she fired, followed by, "I grabbed the wrong (expletive) gun." .

“Officer Potter will testify and tell you what she remembers happened, so you will know not just from the video but from the officers at the scene and Officer Potter herself what was occurring,” Paul Engh, one of her attorneys, told a potential juror.

Wright was shot in Brooklyn Center as former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was standing trial only miles (kilometers) away for killing Floyd, and Wright's death sparked several nights of intense protests in the suburb.

Jurors' names were being withheld and they were not shown on the livestream of the trial.

The most serious charge against Potter requires prosecutors to prove recklessness; the lesser only requires them to prove culpable negligence. Minnesota's sentencing guidelines call for a sentence of just over seven years on the first-degree manslaughter count and four years on the second-degree one. Prosecutors have said they would seek a longer sentence.

