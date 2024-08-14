Justice Department defends Boeing plea deal against criticism by 737 Max crash victims' families

DALLAS (AP) — The Justice Department is defending a plea deal it struck with Boeing over planes that crashed and killed 346 people, saying in a court filing Wednesday that it lacks evidence to prosecute the company for more serious crimes.

The deputy chief of the department's criminal fraud section said if the case goes to trial, prosecutors will not offer testimony or evidence about the causes of two crashes in 2018 in Indonesia and 2019 in Ethiopia, nor would they charge any Boeing individuals.