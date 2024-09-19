Breaking: Glazed Donut Eatery to open near Wright State: ‘That area is a donut desert’

Justice Department opens civil rights probe into sheriff's office after torture of 2 Black men

The Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation into a Mississippi sheriff’s department whose officers tortured two Black men in a case that drew condemnation from top U.S. law enforcement officials, including Attorney General Merrick Garland

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS – Associated Press
43 minutes ago
X

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation into a Mississippi sheriff's department whose officers tortured two Black men in a case that drew condemnation from top U.S. law enforcement officials, including Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The Justice Department will investigate whether the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department engaged in a pattern or practice of excessive force and whether it used racially discriminatory policing practices, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said Thursday.

Six white former law enforcement officers pleaded guilty in 2023 to breaking into a home without a warrant and engaging in an hourslong attack on Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker, which included beatings, repeated use of Tasers, and assaults with a sex toy before one victim was shot in the mouth.

The officers were sentenced in March, receiving terms of 10 to 40 years.

____

Associated Press writer Michael Goldberg contributed to this report.

In Other News
1
The Latest: Both presidential candidates making appearances to fire up...
2
23andMe directors resign as the CEO of the genetic-testing company...
3
LIV golfers still set to play in Ryder Cup if they're eligible or...
4
North Carolina Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson vows to stay...
5
Cup champion Panthers open training camp working on the way last...