Justice Dept. charges Russian founder of cryptocurrency firm

Anatoly Legkodymov, who lives in China, was arrested Tuesday night in Miami and was due in court on a charge of conducting an unlicensed money transmitting business.

Prosecutors allege that Legkodymov's China-based cryptocurrency exchange, Bizlato Ltd., of which he served as majority owner, did not implement required anti-money laundering safeguards and required only minimal identification from its users, even permitting users to supply information belonging to “straw man registrants,” people serving as cover for the users.