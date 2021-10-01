dayton-daily-news logo
X

Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID, has no symptoms

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2018 file photo, Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh is seen at the Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Supreme Court says Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
Caption
FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2018 file photo, Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh is seen at the Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Supreme Court says Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

Credit: Jabin Botsford

Credit: Jabin Botsford

Nation & World
Updated 3 minutes ago
The Supreme Court says Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19.

The high court said in a press release Friday that Kavanaugh has no symptoms and has been fully vaccinated since January. Kavanaugh and all the other justices had a routine coronavirus test ahead of Friday's ceremonial investiture for Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

The court says Kavanaugh’s wife and daughters are also fully vaccinated, and they tested negative on Thursday. The court says Kavanaugh and his wife will not attend the ceremony.

This Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court's decision this past week not to interfere with the state's strict abortion law, provoked outrage from liberals and cheers from many conservatives. President Joe Biden assailed it. But the decision also astonished many that Texas could essentially outmaneuver Supreme Court precedent on women's constitutional right to abortion. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Caption
This Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court's decision this past week not to interfere with the state's strict abortion law, provoked outrage from liberals and cheers from many conservatives. President Joe Biden assailed it. But the decision also astonished many that Texas could essentially outmaneuver Supreme Court precedent on women's constitutional right to abortion. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

In Other News
1
US consumer spending rebounded in August despite COVID
2
Fire in Romanian hospital kills at least 7 people
3
Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19
4
Australia-EU trade talks delayed amid submarine deal fallout
5
Workers claim Blue Origin is toxic, raise safety concerns
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top