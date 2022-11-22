Justice Thurgood Marshall's wife 'Cissy' Marshall dies at 94

Her husband became the high court's first Black justice in 1967 following a career as a civil rights lawyer during which he argued the landmark Brown v. Board of Education case that outlawed segregation in public schools. He retired in 1991 and died in 1993 at the age of 84.

Cecilia Suyat was born in Hawaii in 1928. She moved to New York City and took night classes at Columbia University to become a stenographer. In 1948 she began working at the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, where she met her future husband. Thurgood Marshall's first wife, Vivien Burey, died of cancer in 1955, and he and Suyat married later that year. They had two sons, Thurgood Jr. and John.