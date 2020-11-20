Justices put off case over access to Russia probe grand jury

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives had asked the court to put off arguments scheduled for Dec. 2, and the court on Friday agreed, removing the case from its calendar.

Douglas Letter, the top lawyer for the House had told the court in a written filing that the House Judiciary Committee that takes office in January “will have to determine whether it wishes to continue pursuing the application for the grand-jury materials that gave rise to this case." Letter noted that President Donald Trump’s defeat in his bid for reelection could affect the committee’s decision.