BreakingNews
Fat Tuesday: Where to find pączki in Dayton
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Justices reject appeal from man arrested for spoofing police

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
1 hour ago
The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal, backed by the satirical The Onion, from a man who was arrested and prosecuted for making fun of police on social media

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal, backed by the satirical The Onion, from a man who was arrested and prosecuted for making fun of police on social media.

The justices on Tuesday left in place a lower court ruling against Anthony Novak, who was arrested after he spoofed the Parma, Ohio, police force in Facebook posts.

After his acquittal on criminal charges, Novak sued the police for violating his constitutional rights. But a federal appeals court ruled the officers have “qualified immunity” and threw out the lawsuit.

The Onion filed its brief in defense of parody. Its lawyers wrote that the First Amendment protects people from prosecution when they make fun of others.

"The Onion’s writers also have a self-serving interest in preventing political authorities from imprisoning humorists,” the site's lawyers wrote in a brief filed in October. “This brief is submitted in the interest of at least mitigating their future punishment.”

In Other News
1
Arts and letters academy votes in Everett, Coppola, others
2
Putin raises tension on Ukraine, suspends START nuclear pact
3
Jill Biden to visit Namibia, Kenya, part of US-Africa push
4
Rep. Barbara Lee joins race for California US Senate seat
5
Nets give coach Jacque Vaughn multiyear contract extension
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top