Justices seem sympathetic to Cruz in campaign finance case

Justices Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer, two of the court’s three liberals, suggested that what Congress did in enacting the limit was make an appropriate compromise.

“The entire point of this law is that we start getting worried when people start repaying the candidate’s indebtedness because that’s just another way of putting money in his pocket,” Kagan said.

Cruz argues the provision makes candidates think twice about loaning their campaign money because it substantially increases the risk that any candidate loan will never be fully repaid. He says it is unconstitutional and a lower court agreed.

Cruz, who has served in the Senate since 2013 and ran unsuccessfully for president in 2016, loaned his campaign $260,000 the day before the 2018 general election for the purpose of challenging the law.

The administration is arguing that Cruz does not have a right to challenge the law, in part because in his case it does not prevent him from being repaid in full. Even if Cruz can challenge the provision, the government says, it does not violate the Constitution because it is “at most a modest burden” aimed at combating corruption.

The government says the majority of loans candidates make to their campaigns are for less than $250,000 and so the loan repayment limit does not apply.

The case is Federal Election Commission v. Ted Cruz for Senate, 21-12.

Caption Tourists visit the Supreme Court, Wednesday, Jan., 2022, in Washington, as the court heard arguments in the case, 'Federal Election Commission v. Ted Cruz for Senate,' about post-election contributions. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

