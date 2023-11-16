Justin Torres and Ned Blackhawk are among the winners of National Book Awards

Justin Torres’ “Blackouts” has won the National Book Award for fiction
Nation & World
By HILLEL ITALIE – Associated Press
50 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Torres' novel "Blackouts" has won the National Book Award for fiction.

On Wednesday night, the nonfiction prize was awarded to Ned Blackhawk's “The Rediscovery of America” and young people's literature was won by Dan Santat's “A First Time for Everything.” Craig Santos Perez's “from incorporated territory (åmot)” was cited for best poetry, and Stênio Gardel's “The Words That Remain,” translated from Portuguese by Bruna Dantas Lobato, won for literature in translation.

Oprah Winfrey gave an emotional keynote address during the dinner ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street, and honorary medals were presented to poet Rita Dove and to Paul Yamazaki, a longtime bookseller at San Francisco's famed City Lights store.

Winners in the five competitive categories each received $10,000.

In Other News
1
Israel searches for traces of Hamas in raid of key Gaza hospital packed...
2
Nevada's attorney general is investigating fake electors in 2020 for...
3
Police make arrests after protest outside Democratic HQ calling for...
4
Gerrit Cole a unanimous winner of his 1st AL Cy Young Award. Blake...
5
Biden and Xi agree on curbing fentanyl production and resuming military...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top