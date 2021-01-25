Juvenile arrested in killings of 5, including pregnant woman

And Police Chief Randal Taylor said in a statement that he was asking the community for prayers “for the continued recovery of the young man whose life has been forever changed.”

Kezzie Childs, 42, Raymond Childs, 42, Elijah Childs, 18, Rita Childs, 13, and Kiara Hawkins, 19, and the unborn child of Hawkins were pronounced dead after being found in a home on Indianapolis' near northeast side, the Marion County Coroner's office said.

Hawkins was first taken to an area hospital, but both she and the unborn child died despite life-saving efforts, Foley said.

Taylor said Monday in a statement that, “Yesterday, we promised swift justice for this heinous act. Today, we delivered on that promise."

“While removing the alleged perpetrator of yesterday’s mass murder from our neighborhoods does not bring back the lives senselessly lost, hopefully, it will bring us one step closer to healing as a community."

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department work the scene Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in Indianapolis where five people, including a pregnant woman, were shot to death early Sunday inside an Indianapolis home. The pregnant woman who was taken to an area hospital, both she and the unborn child died despite life-saving efforts. (Justin L. Mack/The Indianapolis Star via AP) Credit: Justin L. Mack Credit: Justin L. Mack

