Juventus fires coach Massimiliano Allegri for his outburst toward the refs in the Italian Cup final

Juventus said in a statement that Allegri’s behavior “was not in line with Juventus’ values.”

Allegri was suspended for two matches and fined 5,000 euros ($5,400) by the Serie A league judge for his behavior.

The league judge’s report said Allegri “acted aggressively” and used insulting language and gestures toward the referees.

Aside from the Italian Cup trophy, Allegri's firing follows a disappointing season at Juventus, which has fallen to fourth place in Serie A and was banned from European competition due to a false accounting case.

