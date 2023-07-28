Juventus removed from European competition by UEFA for financial wrongdoing

BreakingNews
Juventus has had its place in European competition this season removed by UEFA because of a false accounting case that had already taken the club out of Champions League qualification

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Juventus had its place in European competition this season removed by UEFA because of a false accounting case that had already taken the club out of Champions League qualification.

Juventus now loses its spot in the third-tier Europa Conference League which should go to Fiorentina in the playoffs round starting on Aug. 24.

UEFA said Friday that Juventus also must also pay a fine of 10 million euros ($11 million) for breaking Financial Fair Play rules. A further 10 million euros ($11 million) could be deducted if the club fails to comply with UEFA financial monitoring rules in future seasons.

The UEFA punishment for Juventus was expected since last season when the club was deducted 10 points in Serie A.

UEFA said its club finance investigators ruled Juventus violated the terms of a settlement agreed with the club last year.

In a separate case, Chelsea will also pay a settlement of 10 million euros ($11 million) to UEFA for incorrect financial information submitted between 2012 and 2019 when the club was owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

