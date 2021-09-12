Kabul flag shop running since Soviet era retools yet again

“The Taliban came over and saw all those flags and said nothing to us,” he said, sitting behind a computer in his shop. He said the Taliban told him to hang on to those flags until the situation stabilizes.

Honarwer said he started his business when a Soviet-backed government was in power in the 1980s. The Soviets withdrew in 1989 and their communist allies in 1992, followed by the rule of warlords and civil war.

The Taliban ruled from 1996-2001, when a U.S.-led invasion expelled the Islamic militants. The Taliban retook control as U.S. and NATO forces withdrew from Afghanistan by the end of August.

Honarwer says he’ll stay in Afghanistan, no matter who is in charge.

“I love Afghanistan and I want to live here,” he said. “Whatever regime comes, my business is on and will continue.”

Caption A worker hand prints Taliban flags in a small workshop in Kabul's Jawid market, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

