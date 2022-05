Kadri has hat trick, Avs beat Blues 6-3 to take 3-1 lead

The Avalanche took control of the game — and the series — with three goals in less than a two-minute span early in the second period.

Johnson got it going with his first of the playoffs at the 2:44 mark. Kadri gave the Avalanche the lead with his first at 4:07 and Toews scored 19 seconds later to make it 3-1.

Kadri gave Perron a late shove a minute later, causing retaliation by Perron and Buchnevich that landed them both in the box with minor penalties. Colorado did not score on the two-man advantage, but Kadri buried his second goal moments after it ended to make it 4-1.

Perron and Buchnevich each scored power play goals late in the second to bring the Blues back within one, but Kadri’s goal midway through the third scuttled the comeback attempt.

Perron gave the Blues a 1-0 lead five minutes into the game. Buchnevich set up the goal by intercepting Toews' pass behind the Avalanche net and quickly passed it to an open Perron in front.

The Blues escaped the first period with the lead despite getting outshot 15-3. Husso made several tough saves drawing chants of “HUSS!” from the crowd.

EXTRA SECURITY

St. Louis police are investigating the threats made towards Kadri. The NHL told the AP on Monday that it is working with the St. Louis Police Department to employ enhanced security procedures both at the arena and in the hotel.

ROAD WARRIORS

Colorado is 4-0 on the road this postseason and is the only team without a loss away from home. The streak ties the second-longest postseason-opening road winning streak in franchise history with the 2001 team. The longest streak is a 7-0 start by the 1999 team.

FACE IN THE CROWD

Rapper and St. Louis native Nelly participated in the pregame hype by beating on a large drum and leading the crowd in a “Let’s Go Blues” chant.

NOTES: Blues D Torey Krug skated with the team during the morning skate for the first time since sustaining a lower body injury in Game 3 against Minnesota. There is no update on his return. ... Avalanche C Alex Newhook played in his first playoff game this year and got an assist on Johnson’s goal. ... Blues F Vladimir Tarasenko played in his 88th career playoff game, moving him into a tie with Jaden Schwartz for fifth-most in franchise history. ... The Blues recalled G Charlie Lindgren from Springfield, its AHL affiliate, under emergency circumstances on Sunday to back up Husso.

Caption Fans react after a goal by Colorado Avalanche's Nazem Kadri during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues Monday, May 23, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Caption St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso watches as a puck shot by Colorado Avalanche's Nazem Kadri slips past for a goal during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Caption Colorado Avalanche's Nazem Kadri, right, scores past St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) and Justin Faulk (72) during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Caption Colorado Avalanche's Nazem Kadri (91) and St. Louis Blues' Calle Rosen (43) chase after a loose puck along the boards during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Caption St. Louis Blues' David Perron celebrates after scoring during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche Monday, May 23, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Caption St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko, left, shoot wide of Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Caption St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso, left, stops a shot from Colorado Avalanche's Logan O'Connor (25) during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Caption Fans cheer after a goal by St. Louis Blues' David Perron (57) during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche Monday, May 23, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)