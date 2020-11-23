Kanaan to pair with Johnson to drive oval races for Ganassi

Kanaan, who turns 46 on New Year's Eve, is grateful for this opportunity at the end of his career. He's also been picked to drive all six races in Tony Stewart's start-up SRX Racing Series of all-stars next year.

“I guess I must have done something really good in my life,” Kanaan said. "Once you leave a team Ganassi, you don’t get a chance to come back, especially at this time in my career. This is just a perfect fit. It is so obvious, as Jimmie said, for me to race the ovals that he does not want to race.

“Because of the pandemic, I expressed a desire to come back and do ovals. I never said I wanted to do a full season because I was realistic. So this is just too good to refuse.”

The No. 48 will be sponsored by NTT DATA and Bryant, two longtime Kanaan partners. Both NTT Data and Bryant stepped in this last season when Kanaan sold a six-race farewell tour with A.J. Foyt Racing. NTT Data first partnered with Kanaan in 2013, while Bryant has worked with the driver for 14 seasons.

Ganassi, who just hired 23-year-old Alex Palou to drive his No. 10 IndyCar entry next season, liked the idea of a veteran lineup in the No. 48.

“As the Indy car driver market trends younger and younger, experience is something that cannot be taught — especially at the Indianapolis 500," Ganassi said. “There is no one more experienced in the paddock than Tony, and when we needed the right fit for rounding out our oval program, it was clear he was the right choice.

"Tony also knows our team, he knows our system and he knows our drivers. We expect the combination of him and Jimmie to give us the one-two punch we’re looking for in the No. 48.”