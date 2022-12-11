Kane sends penalty, England's World Cup hopes, over the bar

“We know how many penalties Harry’s scored for us — he scored the first one — how many goals he’s contributed for us to even get here,” England midfielder Jordan Henderson said. “He’ll be stronger for it in the long run, I’m sure. He’s a world class striker, our captain and like I say, we wouldn’t be here without him.”

Kane won the Golden Boot as the leading scorer at the 2018 World Cup, when England reached the semifinals for its best showing at soccer's biggest tournament since 1990. He scored four goals last year at Euro 2020, when England reached the final but lost to Italy in a penalty shootout.

In Qatar, Kane started all five matches and scored two goals. The first came against Senegal in the round of 16. The second on Saturday was Kane’s 53rd goal for England, moving him into a tie with Wayne Rooney for the most goals scored for the national team.

“He’s been incredible for us and is so reliable in those sorts of situations," England coach Gareth Southgate. "We wouldn’t be here but for the number of goals he’s scored for us.”

The penalties against France pitted Kane, a Tottenham striker, against Hugo Lloris, a Tottenham goalkeeper.

On the first attempt, Lloris guessed the wrong way, diving to his left as the ball went into the opposite corner.

Unfortunately for Kane, it didn’t matter which way Lloris dived on the second attempt.

