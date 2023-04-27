Kansas abortion providers face new rule after veto overriden

The Kansas law is similar to laws in at least 18 other states requiring that such newborns go to a hospital while also imposing criminal penalties for doctors who don’t provide the same care other providers would other live births. In Montana, voters rejected a proposed “born alive” law in November 2022.

Abortion opponents argued that the new law is a commonsense measure that protects newborns. House Speaker Dan Hawkins, a Wichita Republican, said lawmakers were rebuking “the most radical in the pro-abortion movement.”

“We do have a culture of death,” said Republican state Rep. Ron Bryce, a southeastern Kansas physician. “The value of life is of the utmost importance.”

The votes on overriding Kelly's veto were 87-37 in the House and 31-9 in the Senate, with two-thirds majorities needed.

Jeanne Gawdun, who lobbies for Kansans for Life, the state's most influential anti-abortion group, said lawmakers “stood together for compassion and basic human decency.”

The new law also includes a requirement for providers to file annual reports with the state health department on infants “born alive” during abortion procedures. Like most states, Kansas doesn't collect such statistics on such cases.

In Kansas, the state Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that access to abortion is a matter of bodily autonomy and a "fundamental" right under the state constitution. The statewide vote last year rejected stripping out that protection.

