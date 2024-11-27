Kansas center Hunter Dickinson ejected for kicking Duke's Maliq Brown in the head

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kansas center Hunter Dickinson was ejected midway through the second half of the top-ranked Jayhawks' game against No. 11 Duke on Tuesday night for kicking the Blue Devils' Maliq Brown in the head.

Brown was assessed a personal foul for backing into Dickinson while both were going for a rebound. Dickinson was given a flagrant-2 for the kick, leading to the ejection. He initially remained in the bench area with his teammates before being escorted off the floor.